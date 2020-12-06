Lexington District One teacher passes away from COVID-19 complications

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A third grade teacher in Lexington School District One has died from complications of COVID-19, District officials confirmed to ABC Columbia News.

According to a statement, from Lexington County School District One, Staci A. Blakely, a teacher at Carolina Springs Elementary School, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, due to complications caused by COVID-19.

The District said Mrs. Blakely’s family allowed them to share the news because they think it’s important to remind people how very serious this disease can be.

The District said Mrs. Blakely was an experienced teacher who began her 28 year career as a second and third-grade teacher at Virginia Park Elementary in Richland County School District One in 1992, before joining Lexington District One in 1999.

Superintendent Greg Little released the following: “Mrs. Blakely’s death is a tragedy. She was a wonderful, warm teacher who will be missed. One of the ways we can celebrate her life is being sure that we continue to take care of each other.”

According to District officials, Principal Todd Brown informed the CSES staff of Mrs. Blakely’s death on Sunday. That same day, the school informed the parents of her current students and let them know that counselors and psychologists would be at the school on Monday, December 7.

In a release, officials say the district followed procedures for contact tracing and notification of close contacts after being notified that Mrs. Blakely tested positive for COVID-19 on November 11. Her last day of work was Thursday, November 5.

There have been no other COVID-19 positive individuals in her classroom either before or after she became ill, say school officials.

The district has a dashboard with current information available online on its Stronger Together webpage. You can find it here. Just click on the word dashboard.

https://www.lexdistrict1.com/stronger-together