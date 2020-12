A look at new Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer’s first day on the job

1/20 Beamer1 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

2/20 Beamer3 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

3/20 Beamer4 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

4/20 Beamer5 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

5/20 Beamer6 Credit: South Carolina Athletics



6/20 Beamer7 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

7/20 Beamer2 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

8/20 Beamer8 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

9/20 Beamer9 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

10/20 Beamer11 Credit: South Carolina Athletics



11/20 Beamer12 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

12/20 Beamer14 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

13/20 Beamer15 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

14/20 Beamer17 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

15/20 IMG 7424 Credit: South Carolina Athletics



16/20 IMG 7425 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

17/20 IMG 7426 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

18/20 Plane1 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

19/20 Plane2 Credit: South Carolina Athletics

20/20 Plane3 Credit: South Carolina Athletics









































COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Sunday, the University of South Carolina officially announced that Shane Beamer has been hired as the Gamecocks’ next head football coach. Beamer arrived in Columbia on Sunday and met with the team for the first time.

A press conference to introduce Beamer as the new head coach is scheduled for 2 p.m. today. President Bob Caslen and Athletics Director Ray Tanner are expected to be there.