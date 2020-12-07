‘Carolina Lights’ Holiday Drive thru at the SC State Fairgrounds

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at one of the Holiday Happenings at the Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Christmas has come to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and you can see lights, right from your car.

‘Carolina Lights’ is a drive-thru holiday light show that features more than 100 led light displays.

As you drive through the fairgrounds you can see the 12 days of Christmas, a nativity scene, a dancing field of Christmas trees, and a 25-foot-tall frosty.

Carolina Lights is open now through December 27, but will be closed on Christmas day.

For times, dates and admission, click here https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights