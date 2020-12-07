Gamecock fans generally optimistic, hopeful Shane Beamer turns things around for Carolina Football

Some fans cited his experience at Power 5 schools and his recruiting strengths in South Carolina as reasons for hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock fans are feeling a little bit of optimism now that Shane Beamer is South Carolina’s new head football coach.

Some fans point to his youthful energy and experience in Power 5 programs as reasons to be excited ahead of 2021.

As the son of longtime Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer and a Power 5 assistant for the last 20 years, Beamer has rubbed shoulders with some of the game’s sharpest minds, one of which was his boss in Columbia for three seasons.

“The fact that he was under (Steve) Spurrier and got to see how he coached. I feel like he’ll take some of those tactics and re-use them and take some of the stuff he learned from OU and bring it back here, it’s kind of the best of both worlds,” said Rhett Vaughn, a freshman at the University of South Carolina.

Beamer becomes the first coach to have his first head coaching job at South Carolina since Brad Scott took over the program in 1993.

Prior to becoming the new Head Coach for the Gamecocks, Beamer, 43, was the Associate Head Coach and Tight Ends Coach under Lincoln Riley at the University of Oklahoma since 2018. He coached Tight Ends and Special Teams at the University of Georgia (2016-2017), and also coached Cornerbacks, Linebackers, and Special Teams at the University of South Carolina under Steve Spurrier (2007-2010).

He has also spent time coaching at Georgia Tech (2000), Tennessee (2001-2003), Mississippi State (2004-2006), and at Virginia Tech under his father (2011-2015).

Some fans are hoping that his youthful spark is what will bring the Gamecocks back above 500.

“You know, I’m kind of looking at it like you had Dabo Swinney that when he came into Clemson he didn’t really have any experience, and he turned that program around, and maybe this Shane Beamer guy, maybe he can come in and that could be the chance Carolina has,” said Gamecock fan Brian Lovett.

It’s been two seasons since the Gamecocks have been to a bowl game and seven years since they finished in the top ten.

While this may be Beamer’s first crack at a head coaching position, some acknowledge that he will have work to do to right the ship.

“I think everything will work out, he’s got good talent in-state, he’s a good in-state recruiter, so I think we’ll be alright,” said Gerald Quattlebaum, a Gamecock fan.

Beamer takes over for Will Muschamp, who was fired after five seasons with the team. The Gamecocks finished the 2020 season with a 2-8 record, ending on a six-game losing streak.