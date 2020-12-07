November 2020 – Warmest on Record

The European Science Agency, Copernicus, has concluded that November 2020 was the warmest November on record. An excerpt from their report is below:

“Globally, November 2020 was the warmest November on record, by a clear margin. For Europe, the month was the joint second warmest on record. Temperatures were most above the 1981-2010 average over a large region covering much of northern Europe, Siberia and the Arctic Ocean, while temperatures were most below average over central Asia and West Antarctica.”

The rest of the report can be found here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/surface-air-temperature-november-2020