One dead, one injured after collision involving school bus, tractor trailer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One person was killed in an accident involving a school bus and a tractor trailer Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dogwood Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

Investigators say the driver of the tractor trailer was killed and the driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with injuries. Troopers say no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.