Vista businesses fighting to stay afloat, push beyond challenges brought on by COVID-19 pandemic

Some businesses have closed, but even some new businesses dealing with issues like hiring and a smaller pool of customers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, several businesses in the Vista are hanging by a thread and doing their best to get by.

In the last few months, several businesses have closed, but a handful have begun new chapters in the district.

Doug Ames, who just opened up Brooklyn Express Pizza and Pasta in the Vista back in October, says his team has fought through several challenges to stay open, like hiring new employees.

“It was difficult because of the PPP money, because of the unemployment money, people were making more money by not working than coming to work, and with no one traveling downtown to Columbia, that has also been difficult for us as well,” Ames said.

Brooklyn Express has a location in Irmo, but Ames wanted to bring the pizza and pasta eatery to the Vista, recognizing that the district did not have a New York style pizza restaurant.

Ames said if he was planning on opening a steak or chicken place, he wouldn’t have done it during the pandemic. However, he says since pizza is a versatile food that can feed large gatherings and could be served over multiple days, that’s why he soldiered on and breathed life into the restaurant.

Difficulties brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic led establishments like Carolina Ale House and World of Beers to close their Columbia locations.

However, Brooklyn Express, Crabby’s Cajun (opened at Takosushi’s old location), and Republic Biergarten (opened in August where Flying Saucer once stood) are among the new places for people to grab a bite to eat.

Some business leaders in the Vista say with some new businesses coming in the next year, 2021 could be the year the district bounces back.

“There’s still a lot of hope for this area to bounce back and bring people out here, and I think that’s why some businesses have opened here in the Vista. Once there’s a vaccine and this thing clears up a little bit, then we can get back out there, the Vista’s a great place to do that,” said Abby Naas, the Executive Director of the Vista Guild.

In the meantime, Ames says his team is going to continue pushing through the challenges 2020 throws their way while staying hopeful for 2021.

“Nex year, we’re going to have a great year, we’re going to have specials everyday, we’re going to have the best pizza in Columbia, and hopefully, we’ll be packed,” Ames said.

Brooklyn Express has two locations: 701 Gervais Street in Columbia and 7949 Broad River Road in Irmo.