VP Mike Pence to visit SC on Thursday for coronavirus vaccine roundtable

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Tuesday, the White House announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Greenville on Thursday. The Vice President will be in town for a coronavirus vaccine roundtable held at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville campus.

Among the topics to be discussed on Thursday, the White House says, are Operation Warp Speed and South Carolina’s plan for vaccine distribution once approved.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Thursday.