Canada – Warmest Winter Night on Record

Meteorological winter is different from astronomical winter and refers to December, January and February. There are many reasons for this – one being that it’s easier to keep track or records by month. Just a few days ago, Canada experienced its warmest meteorological winter night on record. Check out the tweet from @ScottDuncanWX

“We just witnessed the warmest winter night in Canadian history. Parts of Nova Scotia didn’t drop below 60 °F (15.5 °C) all night long. This is warmer than an average summer night!”