SC Gov. McMaster on vaccines: this will not be a fast process

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster updated the state Wednesday on Coronavirus efforts.

During the address, McMaster discussed his desire to keep students in the classroom as much as possible, the governor saying he does not have the authority to force schools to open five days a week, saying if he had that power, he would have done so a long time ago.

The Governor also addressed the vaccine and how it will be distributed. McMaster says South Carolina is set to receive between 200,000 and 300,000 doses in December. McMaster cautioned that the process will not be a fast one and that the vaccine will not be available to all South Carolina residents for months.

Governor McMaster says the following groups are expected to get vaccinated first: physicians, PA’s, nurses, physical therapists, speech pathologists, medical students, nursing home residents and staff, medical personnel in prisons/jails, paramedics, first responders, hospice workers.

In the second phase, McMaster says it will include remaining first responders without face-to-face contact in emergencies, utility workers, waste removal workers, agricultural workers, food producers, people who work in “congregate settings”, people over 75, and people with 2 or more severe pre-existing conditions.

According to our Tim Scott who was at the Governor’s address, Teachers will be included in Phase 2 of the vaccine plan, as well as people over 65 and those with one of the following conditions (cancer, COPD, obesity, cystic fibrosis, and those who are immunocompromised).

