Sensor Electronic Technology expanding operations in Richland County, creating 40 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (SETi) is expanding their operations in Richland County. Officials say the $55 million investment is expected to create 40 new jobs. SETi manufactures and sells ultraviolet LED lights used to sterilize biomedical devices and home appliances. Officials say the company’s products are currently being used in HVAC units to disinfect the air and reduce allergens in order to hinder the spread of COVID-19.

According to authorities, the expansion will be located at 110 Atlas Court in Columbia. Officials say the first phase is already underway which will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity. Authorities say the second phase will involve upgrading to a larger cleanroom with state-of-the-art equipment.

Officials with SETi are hopeful for what this expansion will do for the company. “We are excited to celebrate the successes, innovations and developments that have afforded us an opportunity to expand our operations in Columbia, South Carolina. SETi would not be a world leader in the UV LED industry without the hard work and dedication of our employees. We look forward to expanding our talented team and are very optimistic about our future in South Carolina,” said SETi CEO Chae Kim.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the third quarter 2022. Those interested in working for SETi should visit the company’s careers page.