City of Columbia awarded Certificate of Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting for sixth straight year

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, the City of Columbia was awarded the Certificate of Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and finances.

This is the sixth year in a row that the City of Columbia has received this award.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags:

