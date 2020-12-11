Meteor Shower This Weekend

The Geminid Meteor Shower will happen this weekend and it’s expected to be quite a site. Jamie Carter from Forbes writes:

“What makes the Geminid meteor shower 2020 so special? In the late evening of Sunday, December 13, 2020 and into the early hours of Monday, December 14, 2020 our satellite will be just a few hours from being an invisible New Moon, and will therefore be completely absent from the night sky.

That’s also the precise time that the constellation of Gemini—the visual origin of the “shooting stars”—will be high in the sky, and when it’s properly dark on the night-side of Earth.

Cue an extra-special Geminid meteor shower!”

Here’s the whole article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/12/09/geminids-how-you-can-see-colorful-shooting-stars-this-weekend-as-years-most-powerful-meteor-shower-peaks/?sh=1101bd41304f&utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=social&utm_content=4303500974&utm_campaign=sprinklrForbesScience

Unfortunately we’ll be dealing with at least some cloud cover this weekend. Nonetheless, I hope you get the chance to sneak a peak.