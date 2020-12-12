Volunteer group looking for help with ‘Yarnbombing’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Downtown Main Street is decorated for Christmas with cheerful yarn pieces.

If you’ve been down Main Street in the past few weeks, you’ve noticed the beautiful homemade yarn accessories wrapped around trees.

Now the ‘Yarnbombers’ are asking for your help. The volunteer group is asking the community to help them reach their GoFundMe goal to buy more yarn, which will be used to decorate trees during the holidays. They will then be taken down and made into scarves and hats for the less fortunate.

Over the past 4 years, the ‘Yarnbombers’ have given out 1,000 homemade pieces to the needy. You can visit their GoFundMe page for more information on how to donate.