DHEC: 2,924 new cases of Coronavirus and 44 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Sunday 2,924 new cases of Coronavirus and 44 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the number of confirmed cases statewide to 234,392 and confirmed deaths to 4,387.

Health officials say there were 13,749 new individual test results reported statewide and the Percent positive was 21.3%.

DHEC encourages people to get tested for Coronavirus.

For more information on testing sites across the State, click here Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)