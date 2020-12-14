DHEC: 2,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 2,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of coronavirus cases 236,785 with 4,398 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 11,633 test results from Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 20.3%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.