Rivalry postponed: Carolina-Clemson won’t play Saturday after positive COVID-19 cases

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecocks’ scheduling nightmare continues, after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within South Carolina’s program.

According to the team, this Saturday’s (Dec. 19) contest versus Clemson is being postponed with the potential of rescheduling for a future date to be determined.

A source told ABC Columbia earlier Monday that Saturday’s game was in severe jeopardy of not being played and that the “virus continues to spread” on the Gamecocks’ roster. USC was already forced to cancel two of its non-conference games, including Monday night’s against George Washington.

South Carolina’s next scheduled contest is a home matchup versus South Carolina State on Dec. 23. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

