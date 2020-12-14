Ronald McDonald House of Columbia receives new pinball machine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Ronald McDonald House of Columbia received a brand new pinball machine Monday, donated by Project Pinball. Project Pinball is a charity that donates pinball machines to hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses and assisted living homes. They have donated more than 42 pinballs to hospitals in 23 states.

The Ronald McDonald House of Columbia said “These families are going through some of the most difficult times, and to be able to take their mind off everything by creating memories playing pinball is priceless.”