Fairfield County deputies looking for suspect who stole a tree cutter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Fairfield County say someone made off with a rather large piece of equipment. Investigators say between December 4 and December 7, someone stole a tree cutter, resembling the one seen in the video, from River Road near Suttons Landing in the Lake Wateree area.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.