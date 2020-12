Richland Two temporarily holding classes online after winter break

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two Midlands school districts will temporarily return to virtual learning when classes resume after winter break. Richland School District Two says all classes will be virtual between January 4-15. The district says the decision was made to prevent an unexpected shutdown in the new year.

Richland School District One will also temporarily return to all-virtual classes the first two weeks of January.