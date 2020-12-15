South Carolina Board of Trustees approves Shane Beamer contract

The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees met and approved a contract for new football coach Shane Beamer Tuesday morning.

Beamer received a five-year contract with a $2.75 million salary each season, making him the lowest-paid coach in the SEC.

He was officially hired on Dec. 6.

The University will pay Beamer a base salary of $1,100,000 with outside compensation (TV, radio etc.) worth $1,650,000 per season.

The first-year head coach has multiple performance incentives as well, including an extra $200,000 for an SEC Championship Game appearance; $250,000 for an SEC Championship win; a $500,000 bonus for a CFB Playoff Semifinal appearance; $750,000 for a National Championship Game appearance; and $1,000,000 for a National Championship win.

Beamer will also receive one suite at Williams-Brice Stadium containing sixteen seats, plus eight additional tickets; two automobiles; and a membership to one country club and dining club approved by the University.