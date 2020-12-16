S.C. Congressman Joe Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Wednesday the state congressman announced that after being tested for coronavirus his test results reveals he has contracted the virus.

Wilson issued a brief statement reminding people of the importance to do everything they can to avoid spreading the virus saying,

“Earlier this evening I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I will be taking all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician, including quarantining through the Christmas holiday. Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms. It is so important that we all do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus.”

The announcement of his diagnosis comes just hours after he thanked President Trump via a tweet for getting COVID vaccine out faster than any other in history.

Today I spoke on the floor to thank @realDonaldTrump for bringing a vaccine faster than any vaccine in history through #OperationWarpSpeed. To quote @WashTimesOpEd, “‘Promises made, promises kept,’ Mr. Trump likes to say. That’s the can-do spirit that makes America special.” pic.twitter.com/Qgb1DWWrwe — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) December 16, 2020

Wilson has served the 2nd district since 2001.