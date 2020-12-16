SC leaders react to the passing of Donald Fowler

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The former Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Donald Fowler, passed away Tuesday. Fowler died from his battle with leukemia at 85 years old.

According to the University of South Carolina, he began teaching at the school in 1964, and was a professor of american politics. He also served as the Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 1971-1980, as CEO of the Democratic National Convention in 1988 and as the Chair of the Democratic National Committee in 1995 and 1996.

Congressman and longtime friend Jim Clyburn released a statement on Fowler’s passing saying in part “the heart of the South Carolina Democratic Party for a long time has stopped beating. Politics coursed through my dear friend Don fowler’s veins. Although he has passed on, his legacy remains strong in the beloved Democratic Party he helped build and sustain.”

Governor Henry McMaster also released a statement, it reads, “Don Fowler was a true gentleman in an arena where its become the exception and no longer the rule. He had a wonderful passion for his students, his country and state; and of course, his beloved party. Peggy and I are praying for Carol, the Fowler family and friends.”