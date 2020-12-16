SC state epidemiologist says she will be among the first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s her turn, urges others to do the same

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday morning, South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell released a statement saying she would be among the first in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s her turn. Dr. Bell encouraged South Carolinians to do the same when the vaccine becomes available to them.

Dr. Bell also emphasized that the process of getting the majority of the population vaccinated will not be a fast one, so it is important that South Carolinians keep up with safety protocols. “As we patiently wait for additional vaccines, it’s important to understand that it may take months to vaccinate enough of our population that it would allow us to change some of our current safety practices. This means we must all continue to take the small steps that make a big difference, including wearing our masks, getting tested and staying home when we’re sick, avoiding group gatherings, practicing physical distancing, and, when it’s our turn, getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell addressed those who are wary of getting of the vaccine, especially those in the African American community who have experienced a history of mistreatment during experimental research in the past. “All studies involving humans now require initial and ongoing review to make sure appropriate steps are in place to protect the rights and welfare of humans participating as subjects in research. I want everyone to know these processes were in place in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and the review showed they are safe and effective. Unfortunately, groups that have the most skepticism are the same groups that have the highest rates of hospitalizations and deaths. We now have the ability to do our part to protect ourselves and others to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated. When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated.”

In the meantime, Dr. Bell encourages South Carolinians to continue with COVID-19 prevention methods, such as mask wearing and social distancing, even after people start getting vaccinated, saying we will not be able to return to a sense of normalcy until enough people are vaccinated to protect the public from the virus.