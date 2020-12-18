Uber to offer free and discounted rides for trips to get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Uber will offer people free and discounted rides if their destination is a COVID-19 vaccination. The rideshare company says it’s all in an effort to ensure people get vaccinated, especially those who face challenges with transportation.

Uber is offering 10-million free or discounted rides to and from their destination for the COVID-19 vaccine. A date for when the offer will begin rolling out has yet to be officially set.