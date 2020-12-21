Lexington Police looking for suspect who stole multiple packages from the front porch of a home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they are looking for a suspect who stole multiple packages from the front porch of a residence earlier this month. On December 3, police say a silver Chevrolet sedan pulled up to a residence in Lexington, where a white male exited the vehicle and took multiple packages from the front porch. The Lexington Police Department tweeted out a video of the incident on Monday.

Lexington Police Department needs to identify those involved in this recent parcel theft. If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514. pic.twitter.com/msUbCRQ0n8 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 21, 2020

