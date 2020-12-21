Lexington Police looking for suspect who stole multiple packages from the front porch of a home
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they are looking for a suspect who stole multiple packages from the front porch of a residence earlier this month. On December 3, police say a silver Chevrolet sedan pulled up to a residence in Lexington, where a white male exited the vehicle and took multiple packages from the front porch. The Lexington Police Department tweeted out a video of the incident on Monday.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.