Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department offers advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of porch pirates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The holiday season is here, and while mostly a joyful time of year, the grinch can still ruin your Christmas if you aren’t prepared. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft.

Use an Amazon locker at a local store, point a security camera at your front door, get your package delivered to work or to a neighbor’s house and require a signature on your delivery.