DHEC: 2,055 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 2,055 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 257,340 with 4,602 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 11,356 test results from Monday which yielded a percent positive rate of 18.1%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in the state, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.