Town of Pine Ridge changes how they will hire a new Police Chief

The Lexington town has been without a Police Chief since the fourth in 3 years stepped down two months ago

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The town of Pine Ridge says they’ll change the way they hire a new Police Chief.

As of right now the small Lexington County town is without a police force after its fourth chief in three years stepped down more than 2 months ago. Following that resignation, the town’s 5 police officers also left the department.

During Tuesday night’s meeting Council members decided they will now use a hiring company to pick its next Chief.

Council came to the decision after receiving several complains that the town’s Mayor, Robert Wells micro-manages the department and meddles in police matters.

The Mayor was not at Tuesday night’s council meeting to discuss hiring a new Police Chief.