RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they are investigating a homicide after a driver with a gunshot wound crashed into a building Wednesday.

Authorities say it happened around 12:27 a.m., when the driver hit a building at the 1300 block of Broad River Road.

According to investigators, EMS and Columbia Fire Department officials found the driver inside the vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Deputies say he was taken to the Prisma Health Richland hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information, please submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.