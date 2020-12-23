Elderly, naked Rock Hill man sues police, claims of improper search

The 71 year old man says he woke up to bright lights, and being forced out of home at gunpoint naked

Rockhill, SC (WOLO) — a 71 year old South Carolina man is suing the Rock Hill Police Department

after he says he was forced out of his Rock Hill home at gunpoint while naked.

Newly released body cam video shows the incident as

Jethro Devane says in June of 2019 he was woken up in the middle of the night by bright lights shining into his home.

according to his lawyer.

Devane opened the back door where he was met by officers, who he says ordered him out of the house, placed a gun to the back of his head and searched his home.