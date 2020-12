Experts warn you not to flush your mask, after they caused a major clog in the Greer sewage system

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Don’t flush your mask. That is the message from the Greer Commission of Public Works after saying masks contributed to a major clog in its sewage system. The Greenville News reports officials expect the problem to get worse around the holidays and is urging customers to only flush toilet paper and to not pour cooking grease down drains.