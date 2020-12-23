Here come Santa Claus and you can jingle with him all the way to your house

Let your children use an App to keep an eye on the jolly one as he makes toy strops across the world
Rochelle Dean,
Image: NORAD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The countdown is on and Santa Claus and his little elves are putting the finishing touches on all of the toys he plans to drop off to all of the girls and boys on his nice list.

For the 65th year, Norad is giving all of those curious little ones the chance to come along for the ride.

Beginning December 24th you can log on to
Noradsanta,org and follow good ole Saint Nick, by keeping track on where he is, and how fare he is from your home.

You can also keep a close eye on Santa while you are on the go by using the NORAD mobile app.
