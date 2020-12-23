Woman taken to hospital after apartment fire on Old Bush River Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A mother and her two children were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. Chief Mike Sonefeld with the Irmo Fire Department says eight units at the River Oaks apartment complex on Old Bush River Road were damaged.

Sonefeld says a woman was injured, her two children were not but they were also taken to the hospital. Six people were rescued from the building.

The cause remains under investigation.