AP: McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has extended a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic for another 15 days, stretching into the new year. The governor has issued about 20 orders to extend the state of emergency in half-month increments since March. McMaster has lifted most other restrictions on businesses and gatherings since the spring and has said he will not implement a statewide mask order. Some state lawmakers want to curb the governor’s power to issue the orders. Senators have proposed a handful of bills for the upcoming January session that would let the legislature have final say over the state of emergency.