Multiple people shot at Camden nightclub early Sunday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Multiple people were shot and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning at a night club in Camden, according to police.

Around 2:45am Sunday, police responded to multiple 911 calls from a private club at 790 Highway 1 North in Camden. At least two people were sent to the hospital.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, police arrived on scene to find multiple people shot. One victim was an armed security guard. Another victim was flown to the hospital by helicopter and one other was transported by ambulance.

KCSO’s does not believe any victims sustained life threatening injuries.

Due to an armed security guard being involved, SLED was called in to work the crime scene and assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call KCSO at 803-425-1512 or you can remain silent by calling Midlands Crimestopper at 888-CRIME-SC.