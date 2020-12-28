Columbia Police arrest attempted murder suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — the Columbia Police department has arrested a woman they say was wanted in connection to a December 27th shooting. Authorities say, Nickia Campbell is accused of Attempted Murder, after officials say during an argument with a male relative she opened fire on a car with a woman inside.

According to Columbia Police, the female was shot in the back and taken to an area hospital. At last check that shooting victim was in stable but critical condition.

