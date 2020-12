Ring in 2021 with the Famously Hot New Year virtual celebration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to bring in 2021 safely with the Famously Hot New Year virtual celebration. It starts this Thursday from 10:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m. This year’s celebration will benefit the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

It will be headlined by the group, Arrested Development, with Hootie and the Blowfish making a special appearance.

You can view the show by visiting Famously Hot New Year’s website.