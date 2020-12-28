Woman arrested, charged with aiding double murder suspect still on the run

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a woman, on Monday, accused of aiding James Toatley, who is charged with murdering two people outside Motor City Market on December 19. Deputies say Bria Kierra Ruffin, 26, faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder.

Officials say Ruffin helped Toatley avoid detection from law enforcement.

Toatley is wanted on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after he fired a gun into a car with four passengers inside, killing two. Click here to see ABC Columbia’s coverage of the original incident.

Authorities say Toatley is still on the run. If spotted, deputies say he should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say if you see Toatley or have knowledge of where he is, you should call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.