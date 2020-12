Checker Yellow Cab offering free rides in downtown Columbia on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– To make sure everyone makes it home safe, Checker Yellow Cab is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve. The pick up points will be Tin Roof in the Vista and the fountain in Five Points.

Private party-goers can also call for a free ride up to $10, but the destination has to be in Richland or Lexington counties.