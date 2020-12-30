Congressman Jeff Duncan plans to object the certification of the Electoral College in January

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Wednesday, Congressman Jeff Duncan of South Carolina District 3 said he plans to object the Electoral College certification on January 6. The congressman cites election irregularities and changes in procedures in the 2020 election as reasons for his objection.

Duncan released his full statement on Twitter.

On January 6, 2021, I plan to object to the Electoral College certification for the people of the Third District of South Carolina and the millions of Americans who are demanding transparency into the 2020 Election. FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/qj3kdNeGto — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) December 30, 2020

Duncan went on to say he demands election transparency for the residents in his district, as well as the entire United States.