Kershaw County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Lugoff

1/2 KCSO Dollar General Robbery Suspect Armed robbery suspect Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/2 KCSO Dollar General Robbery Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a suspect connected with an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Lugoff. Deputies say they were called to the Dollar General on Roseborough Road Tuesday night to reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators say the man pictured above used a handgun for the robbery and left the scene on foot, heading towards San Jose. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 803-425-1512.