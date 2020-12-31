Main Street restaurants prepare to ring in 2021

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New Year’s Eve certainly looks a lot different around the world and right here in the Midlands during the age of COVID-19. State and local leaders are urging people to stay at home to ring in 2021, but there are still several restaurants preparing for events this evening on what is normally one of their biggest nights of the year.

The City of Columbia’s annual Famously Hot New Year celebration will be held virtually this evening instead of its usual location in downtown.