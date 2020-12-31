Three people displaced after house fire on Heidt Street Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday morning, the Columbia Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a house fire on the 1000 block of Heidt Street with possible occupant entrapment.

This morning our #CRFD2ndShift crews responded to the 1000 block of Heidt Street for a house fire with possible occupant entrapment. No one was found inside when firefighters searched the home & there were no injuries. 3 people were left displaced. pic.twitter.com/CPjAKuWzEP — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 31, 2020

Fire crews say no one was found inside during their search and no injuries were reported. The department says three people were displaced.

According to investigators, the cause of the fire was malfunctioning heating equipment in the living room. Crews say the home was left a total loss.