Three people displaced after house fire on Heidt Street Thursday morning
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday morning, the Columbia Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a house fire on the 1000 block of Heidt Street with possible occupant entrapment.
Fire crews say no one was found inside during their search and no injuries were reported. The department says three people were displaced.
According to investigators, the cause of the fire was malfunctioning heating equipment in the living room. Crews say the home was left a total loss.