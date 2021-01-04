Lexington man arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Lexington man for charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say 27-year-old Thomas Clinton Lockridge was arrested on December 29 and has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. This is a felony offense, punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Authorities say Lockridge was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.