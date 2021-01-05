Johnson & Johnson conducting trials for single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Johnson & Johnson says its coronavirus vaccine trial is still on track. The company says it should have enough data soon to determine if its “Janssen COVID Vaccine” provides protection against the virus.

The vaccine is a single dose shot, unlike those made by Moderna and Pfizer. They are aiming to have its data completed toward the end of January, and hopes to submit an emergency use authorization application to the Food and Drug Administration in February.