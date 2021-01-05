Prisma Health administering monoclonal antibody treatment to high-risk COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is administering the monoclonal antibody treatment to high-risk COVID-19 patients in the Midlands and the Upstate. Both drugs, Bamlanivimab and Regeneron, have not been approved but are authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

The treatment can be used in patients who are 12 years of age and older, weighing at least 80 pounds. It’s designed for patients who are at high-risk for severe disease but are not currently hospitalized, and do not require oxygen therapy due to the virus.