Sumter PD searching for missing man last seen at a home on David Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they are searching for a missing man last seen at his friend’s home on David Court on December 31. Police say Michael Norman Lynch Jr., 49, of Boots Branch Road, was last seen wearing a beige hat, a camouflage jacket, jeans and was riding a blue 10-speed bike.

Lynch is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about where he is, you’re asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.