Polar Bears are Dying off in the Arctic. Could we Move Them to Antarctica?

John Farley,

Polar Bears are dying off. That’s because the Arctic (north pole area) is melting. And climate scientists predict that before long, there will be no ice left. One idea is surfacing about relocating Polar Bears to Antarctica (south pole area). So does this idea make sense?

 

https://www.forbes.com/sites/allenelizabeth/2021/01/03/no-polar-bears-do-not-live-in-antarctica-but-could-they/?utm_campaign=forbes&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Carrie&sh=abcb6125d4dc

Capture

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts