Trump supporters gather at State House to protest election results

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Dozens of Trump supporters gathered in front of the State House today, just hours before the electoral college was set to be certified, confirming Joe Biden as the President-Elect.

Voices raised and flags held high outside the State House Wednesday. Trump supporters on a mission to uphold the integrity of the election. Protester and Trump supporter, Julia Weber said “I want our leaders in Washington to know that I’m not satisfied with the way the election went down and I believe it should be investigated.”

“Just to reinforce what we know. This was a fraudulent election and I’m here to stand up for my vote. One illegal vote cancelled out my vote,” said protester and Trump supporter, Cathy Welsh said.

And with very few protesters wearing masks, they say they’re also standing up to stand against mask ordinances. Welsh said, “masks were not made for viruses. They were made for bacteria.”

Weber said, ”I just don’t think that the science shows that they work. Personally I think masks are more about control and trying to keep us isolated and separated. I feel like it’s creating an even greater division.”

Welsh goes on to say, “They don’t work. If they worked why are cases rising?”

Among the crowd of MAGA hats and ‘stop the steal’ signs, we spotted balloons. The other side to the same patriotic coin.

“We’re patriots. We’re celebrating the constitution. We’re out here just so you wouldn’t see just one ugly face of South Carolina,” said protester and Biden supporter Elaine Cooper.

“I’m here on behalf of Black Lives Matter, and I know that Trump is usually associated with white supremacists and racists. My county voted for Biden and I’m out here showing support that we did.”